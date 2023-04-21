First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,040.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $789.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $796.09. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,091.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

