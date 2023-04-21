Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $137.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

