State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,373 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,141 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.