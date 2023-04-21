Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,151 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

