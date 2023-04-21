State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,653 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $81.79 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

