Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.