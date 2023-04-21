State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,056 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Antero Resources

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

