State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,930 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.00 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.