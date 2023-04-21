BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ opened at $77.51 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

