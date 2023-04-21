Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistra Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -24.61%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

