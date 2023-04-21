Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

