State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,062 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 856,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

CZR stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

