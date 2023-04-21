State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,387,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

