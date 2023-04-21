State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 20,703 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,627 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in InMode were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

