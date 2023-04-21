State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of NiSource worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in NiSource by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

