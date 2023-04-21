State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,891 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

BBWI stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

