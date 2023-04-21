State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

