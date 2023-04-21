Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 259,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 197,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $137.08.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

