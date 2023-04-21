Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,597,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,597,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,139,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,723,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

