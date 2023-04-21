State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Snap stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

