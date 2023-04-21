Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,768,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

