State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

