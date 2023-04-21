State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Toro worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

TTC opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.