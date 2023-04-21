The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $151.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

