Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,091 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

