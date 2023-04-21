Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 176,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,852.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 232,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 227,463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.