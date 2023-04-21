Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 33,728 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Western Digital worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Down 3.8 %

WDC opened at $33.32 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.