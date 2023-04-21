W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,978 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

