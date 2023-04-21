Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,611 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

