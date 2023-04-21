Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.26 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.19 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

