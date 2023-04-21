Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 935,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.98. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.91.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.