Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.