Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $211.70 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

