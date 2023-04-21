FY2024 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered by Analyst

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

