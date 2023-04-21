Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,157 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,465 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,049,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after acquiring an additional 559,554 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

