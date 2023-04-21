Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

ADI opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.