Raymond James Raises Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $21.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

BSM stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

