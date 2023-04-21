UBS Group Begins Coverage on BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

NYSE BILL opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $205.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

