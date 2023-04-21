Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
NASDAQ RSVR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $399.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.72.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
