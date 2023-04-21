Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Price Performance

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $399.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 309.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.