Morgan Stanley Trims Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price to $38.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after buying an additional 913,950 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

