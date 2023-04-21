Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $154.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $245.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $162.99 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.