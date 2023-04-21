TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

TASK stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. TaskUs has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 415,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

