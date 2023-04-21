Mizuho Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.46.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.08 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology



Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

