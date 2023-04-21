Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

KNTK stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $118,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 472,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,841.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Kinetik by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

