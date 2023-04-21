Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $332.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $473.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pool by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after buying an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

