Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

Shares of FANG opened at $141.94 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.77.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $475,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

