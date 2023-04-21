Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 43.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.46.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 9.2 %

STX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91.

Insider Activity

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.