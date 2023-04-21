Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

