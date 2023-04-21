Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 929.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $66.58.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,169.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

