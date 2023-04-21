Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Cut to $4.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Grab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

